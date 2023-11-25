Dragonforce Invites Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz & Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd On Stage For Taylor Swift & Celine Dion Covers

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 25th, 2023 - 1:00 PM

Dragonforce has invited Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz & Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd to perform Taylor Swift & Celine Dion Covers. The event happened during the band’s Los Angeles concert—this band continues to shock their fans, especially with their new album coming in March 2024.

The band is known for its fast-paced guitar solos, intricate melodies, and fantasy-inspired lyrics. They have released numerous albums and have gained a large following worldwide. Dragonforce is also known for its energetic live performances and has toured extensively globally.

According to Blabbermouth, “The long-running U.K-based power metallers were joined on stage by ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz for a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”, while Elize Ryd from support act AMARANTHE came up for a rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”.”

This fabulous event is definitely one for the books, not just for Dragonforce's fans but also for the followers of Arch Enemy and Amaranthe.