Dethklok Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Dragonforce & Nekrogoblikon

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The great reuniting continues as the world’s most important cultural force, Dethklok returns to American stages where they will bring their songs of salvation to the masses. Running from April 7 through May 3, Dethklok’s newly announced Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour will see support from the DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon. For tickets and more information visit dethkloklive.com.

The tour will be stopping in Myrtle Beach, Cincinnati, Waukee, Oklahoma City, Flagstaff, San Diego and Billings before ending things in Portland.

The world’s most brutal band are the stars of the Metalocalypse TV series and films, cocreated by Brendon Small. Revolver Magazine calls the writer, director and composer the “musical mastermind” behind Dethklok. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Small has made four Dethklok albums and assorted releases with legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Death, Testament, Strapping Young Lad

Dethklok Tour Dates

4/7 – Myrtle Beach, SC, – House of Blues

4/8 – Charlotte, NC, – The Fillmore

4/9 – Silver Spring, MD, – The Fillmore

4/11 – Columbus, OH, – KEMBA Live!

4/12 – Cincinnati, OH, – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

4/14 – Indianapolis, IN, – Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

4/15 – Waukee, IA, – Vibrant Music Hall

4/16 – Kansas City, MO, – Uptown Theater

4/17 – Oklahoma City, OK, – The Criterion

4/19 – Albuquerque, NM, – Revel Entertainment Center

4/20 – Flagstaff, AZ, – Pepsi Amphitheater

4/21 – Riverside, CA, – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

4/22 – San Diego, CA, – The Observatory North Park

4/28 – Spokane, WA, – The Podium

4/30 – Billings, MT, – Metra Park Arena

5/1 – Idaho Falls, ID, – Mountain Center Arena

5/2 – Garden City (Boise), ID, – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

5/3 – Portland, OR, – Roseland Theatre