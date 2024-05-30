DragonForce Release Thrilling New Song & Video “A Draco Tale”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Power metal band DragonForce has teamed up with Brawl Stars, which is a hit multiplayer mobile game with over 1 billion downloads. To help celebrate a brand new character entering the game, DragonForce has shared the electrifying new song and video “A Draco Tale.” The collaboration happened when the game team at Supercell, the company behind Brawl Stars, invited the band to announce the addition of a new character.

“A Draco Tale” blends DragonForce‘s high octane sound with the chaos of Brawl Stars and the tune is being released on the game’s YouTube channel, which boasts 16.5 million subscribers. The epic music video features the five piece band and special animations of the new character Draco,

While talking about the band’s latest tune, Herman Li says: “Brawl Stars is a hectic, fast-paced game that I love playing in my spare time so when the developers asked us to record a new song about a heavy metal-loving character, we jumped at the chance. I think Brawl Stars fans are going to love this new Legendary Brawler.”

Drew Haycock, Supercell community manager, adds: “I’ve personally been a fan of DragonForce for almost 20 years now and was stoked when they said they’d record a new song for Draco. Working with the band was an awesome experience and it was incredible seeing them do their thing at the video shoot! They were hyped about the project from the start and are the perfect band to bring Draco’s quirky charm into the musical world.”