Hayley Williams and Ken Andrews Join Forces to Cover Failure’s “Daylight” and Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love” at G*VE A F*CK Los Angeles Benefit Concert

Los Angeles witnessed a remarkable musical collaboration as Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Failure’s Ken Andrews took the stage together at the GVE A FCK benefit concert. The event, held in support of reproductive rights, featured a stirring set where the two artists delivered unforgettable renditions of Failure’s “Daylight” and Björk’s “All Is Full of Love.” Stereogum reports that the lineup also included Jenny Lewis, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett, and recent Grammy winner, St. Vincent.

The performance was a standout moment of the evening, bringing together Williams’ powerful vocals and Andrews’ signature alternative rock sound. Fans were treated to a hauntingly beautiful version of “Daylight,” a deep cut from Failure’s 1996 album Fantastic Planet. Williams’ voice soared over the melancholic instrumentation, adding a fresh yet faithful energy to the song, while Andrews’ guitar work retained the track’s original moody intensity.

The duo followed with a breathtaking cover of Björk’s Homogenic classic “All Is Full of Love.” Williams’ dynamic range and emotional depth perfectly complemented the song’s atmospheric layers, while Andrews provided a textured, electronic-tinged backdrop. The combination of their styles resulted in a mesmerizing, dreamlike experience for the audience.

The GVE A FCK concert, organized to raise funds for organizations supporting reproductive rights, featured a lineup of influential artists committed to the cause. However, Williams and Andrews’ collaboration stood out as one of the night’s most memorable highlights, demonstrating not only their vocal and musical chemistry but also their shared commitment to activism through music.

As fans continue to buzz about the performance, the unexpected pairing has sparked hopes for future collaborations between the two alternative icons. As for Williams, it was revealed in late December that the Paramore frontwoman is planning on beginning her long awaited solo shows in 2025.