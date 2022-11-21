Failure Announce First Ever Streaming Concert Film ‘We Are Hallucinations’ For December 15

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2022 - 5:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today rock band Failure have announced their first ever streaming concert film: “We Are Hallucinations.” The concert film features a set list that spans the band’s six albums and captures the magic of Failure’s live performance.

The one-time only event debuts on Dec. 15 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU, and remains available through Dec.18. Viewers have three full days from the time of purchase to watch the film at any time, and as often, as they would like.

Tickets as well as a limited-edition commemorative poster, newly released vinyl variants for each of the band’s six albums, as well as various merch items, are available now via linktr.ee/failureband.

“This film is comprised of performances from our Summer 2022 Wild Type Droid tour of North America. It’s crazy that we have never made a concert film before, but I think this will really stand as a definitive document of the dynamic between the three of us on stage and the connection we have with our fans.” said band member Greg Edwards.

Failure have been praised as “modern trailblazers” (Alternative Press), with the band enjoying two distinct, and equally worthy, phases of their career. In the ‘90s, the trio released three albums, with 1996’s Fantastic Planet now widely regarded as one of the era’s most influential and enduring albums. In 2013, Failure reunited, releasing their first new music in nearly two decades with the 2015 arrival of The Heart Is A Monster, an album Entertainment Weekly neatly described as “jaw-dropping visceral space rock.”