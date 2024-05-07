Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Dismissed

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

According to nme.com, a judge has given a woman 20 days to file an amended complaint against Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee over an alleged sexual assault in a helicopter. The news follows after a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, allegedly claimed in a lawsuit last December that the Mötley Crüe drummer allegedly assaulted her back in 2003 by allegedly luring her to his personal helicopter.

In the alleged filing, Doe allegedly claimed they that went on a 40 minute trip from San Diego to Van Nuys with Lee’s personal helicopter pilot David Martz before Lee joined them when they landed. Doe went on to allege that the two men allegedly “consumed several alcoholic beverages, smoked marijuana, and snorted cocaine” allegedly before Lee “then proceeded to sexually assault [her] by forcibly groping, kissing, penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation.”

As a result of the alleged assault, Doe allegedly said she had suffered alleged severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress and that she allegedly did not report the alleged incident because she allegedly believed it was an alleged isolated event and that police allegedly would not take her seriously. As of yesterday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie sided with Lee after the drummer’s lawyer argued that the alleged claims did not qualify for revival under the law the Jane Doe plaintiff used when she allegedly filed her original lawsuit.

The law, known as the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, requires that plaintiffs show that some type of “legal entity” engaged in a cooperative effort to hide evidence of their alleged sexual assault. Lee’s lawyer A. Sasha Frid argued that Jane Doe allegedly wrote in her initial complaint that Lee was already famous for his “salacious and hedonistic conduct” at the time of the alleged helicopter attack: “That would obviate any ability for a coverup. You can’t have a coverup when the plaintiff alleges that this alleged ‘salacious’ conduct was known to everybody,”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie provisionally dismissed all four causes of action in the lawsuit: alleged sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, which pends on the alleged submission of a new complaint. The judge also said that the plaintiff “failed to assert facts to support the ‘coverup’ requirement.” The plaintiff is allegedly seeking an unspecified amount in damages.