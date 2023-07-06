Failure Share Live Video of “Heliotropic” From ‘We Are Hallucinations’ Livestream Concert Film

Home News James Reed July 6th, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Failure, the beloved, L.A. based trio of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott, share a live video for the track “Heliotropic”, a song that initially debuted on the classic album, Fantastic Planet.

“Heliotropic” starts out with an instrumental that goes on for forty seconds. The song is about an addiction to heroin. “Right now we’re sick of everything Tonight we’ll bind up our brains again With eyes pinned I’ll fly around on your bed We’ll grow close while our hearts disconnect”. These lyrics describe how this character has nothing left to lose and despite literally being close, they are far apart from each other emotionally. The song goes on to describe a hangover (Morning is limping into the room Pleading that we blind ourselves again), and they want to get high again (Rip out that heliotropic rose Back off please let the lost get lost). There are short pauses between each verse. The addict has been used to heroin for so long that it’s lost all meaning to him. “I know my faith has meaning But I’ve forgotten why It’s so important to me I can’t remember why”. The song ends with the addict pondering why they ever got addicted in the first place. “I forgot why I need to feel these things”.

“We Are Hallucinations” was filmed over the band’s 2022 U.S. tour and initially released as a limited-time streaming event. Greg Edwards said at the time: “It’s crazy that we have never made a concert film before, but I think this will really stand as a definitive document of the dynamic between the three of us on stage and the connection we have with our fans.”