Failure Release New Trailer For Upcoming Documentary Including Maynard James Keenan, Hayley Williams And More

March 31st, 2022

Heavy rock band Failure are currently developing a documentary about the band’s decades-long run. Its seven-minute long trailer was released today.

The documentary will feature Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, Jason Schwartzman, Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Butch Vig, Margaret Cho, Matt Pinfield, Queens of the Stone Age/A Perfect Circle’s Troy Van Leeuwen, members of Stone Temple Pilots, Silversun Pickups and more. The trailer showed what fans can expect from the documentary, including interviews from fellow artists, fans, colleagues and even the events that led to the band’s breakup in 1997 before reuniting in 2014.

“Failure ended up being one of those bands that we really, really resonated with,” said Maynard in the trailer.

“The art that Failure has made is very authentic to me,” added Sanders. “It hits me right in the heart. In the world of rock and roll, I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for bands like Failure.”

Failure is also currently preparing for a tour, which will begin June 2 in San Diego, and conclude in July 8 after traveling through cities like Pioneertown, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver, Omaha, Lawrence, St. Louis, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, New Orleans, Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Raleigh, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and other cities along the way.

The upcoming documentary won’t be released until 2023.

