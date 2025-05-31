Lukas Nelson Releases New Single “Born Runnin’ Outta Time”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 31st, 2025 - 2:22 PM

Lukas Nelson is back in the spotlight with his new single, “Born Runnin’ Outta Time,” which came out on May 30, 2025. The song talks about how it can be exciting but tough to balance chasing your dreams and enjoying the present moment. Written with Jon Decious and Nate Ferraro, this track showcases Nelson’s amazing way with words as he explores staying peaceful inside while passionately pursuing goals—a challenge familiar to many trying to reach their ambitions without missing out on life’s simple pleasures.

Nelson shares a personal story about his struggles between working hard for success and enjoying the present moment. He highlights how important it is to find peace and happiness right now, which is the main message of his song. “Born Runnin’ Outta Time” will be on his new album, “American Romance,” coming out on June 20. This marks Nelson’s first solo project with Sony Music Nashville, making it an important step in his career.

“American Romance,” produced by the famous Shooter Jennings, showcases Nelson’s talent. The album blends traditional country sounds with new and exciting stories that feel both familiar and innovative. It shares vivid tales of Nelson’s life on the road, capturing both its joys and sorrows. Teaming up with artists like Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., this album promises a unique listening journey.

Before this release, people liked songs such as “Pretty Much” and “Ain’t Done.” Critics praised Nelson for his thoughtful lyrics and expressive voice. Well-known places like Billboard and Whiskey Riff admired the genuine emotion in his music, highlighting his unique skill in making authentic and introspective Americana music.

Nelson calls “American Romance” his tribute to the landscapes and highways that have inspired him. It’s a musical nod to America’s spirit. This project invites people into his world, showcasing the journeys that have influenced both his music and personal development.

Nelson’s impressive career is shown through his work with famous artists and performances at well-known places. He has done many different things, like helping produce the soundtrack for the Oscar-winning movie “A Star is Born,” which highlights his talent in music. With sold-out shows and appearances at big festivals like Newport Folk Festival and CMA Fest coming up, his concerts are sure to showcase the lively spirit of his new songs.

“Born Runnin’ Outta Time” not only proves Nelson’s strong presence in the music world but also starts a new phase where he deeply values life’s brief, yet beautiful moments. With every release, Nelson grabs listeners’ attention and invites them into his unique musical world.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister