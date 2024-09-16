Lukas Nelson Teams Up With Sierra Ferrell & The Travelin’ McCourys For New Rendition Of Adele’s “Someone Like You”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 8:03 PM

Today, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson has joined forces with The Travelin’ McCourys and Sierra Ferrell for a new bluegrass-tinged version of Adele’s beloved song, “Someone Like You.” The rendition came together organically while Nelson and The Travelin’ McCourys were rehearsing for their DelFest performance earlier this year. As a whole, Nelson‘s latest ditty is beautiful by how the vocal performances and instrumentation bring more heartfelt emotions and as for the music video, each scene show Nelson, The Travelin’ McCourys and Ferrell performing in the studio.

While speaking about the collaboration, Nelson says: “Adele to me is on the top echelon of singers and musicians in our generation. And with Sierra, I just love her voice. It’s the most incredible feeling when I hear it and I respect her musicianship so much and who she is as a person. And then The McCourys are just incredible. We just played it one time and then within an hour they had it down. Being with these guys brings out the best in me.”

Since his debut over a decade ago, Nelson has played countless sold out shows, festivals and released eight studio albums to date including the latest, 2023’s acclaimed Sticks and Stones. Released to widespread attention, the record spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and reached number one on the Alt Country chart, while the single, “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, also reached number one on the Americana Singles chart.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister