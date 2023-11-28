Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Announce Winter & Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Artist Lukas Nelson and his longtime band Promise Of The Real will continue to tour through next year by including newly confirmed headline shows at Seattle’s Showbox, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco’s The Fillmore (two nights,) San Diego’s The Sound, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether and Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre sale starting on November 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on sale following on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com.

Additionally, Nelson has also organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, which is a special event to honor Maui’s people and community following the wildfires earlier this year. Taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on December 17, the event will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paula Fuga, Lily Meola and more.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Nelson, who released his acclaimed new album Sticks and Stones, which was released earlier this Summer by 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers.

With the record, Nelson continues to achieve success at radio as his single “Sticks and Stones” reached number one on the Alt Country chart and number one on the Americana Singles chart. Additionally, the artist’s single “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, reached number one on the Americana Singles chart earlier this Summer. Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real Tour Dates</ 2/18 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

2/20 – Seattle, WA -Showbox

2/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

2/23 – Ashland, OR – Ashland Armory

2/24 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

2/25 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

2/27 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

2/28 – 2/29 – San Francisco, CA -The Fillmore

3/2 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

3/3 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

3/5 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

3/6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

3/8 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/9 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

3/11 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

3/12 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

