Lukas Nelson Shares “Ain’t Done” Music Video

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Lukas Nelson just released the official music video for his song “Ain’t Done,” giving fans a first look at what’s to come from his upcoming solo album American Romance, out June 20 via Sony Music Nashville. The video, directed by Gus Black (who’s worked with Sheryl Crow and Phoebe Bridgers), captures the song’s honest, hopeful vibe.

“Ain’t Done” is the first track from Nelson’s new record, which is also his first solo project. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album is filled with stories from Nelson’s life including love, heartbreak and all the ups and downs of being on the road. “This album is the start of a new chapter for me,” Nelson says. “It’s a love letter to the country that raised me—the diners, highways, and people I’ve met along the way.”

The video itself showcases Nelson singing with his guitar as beautiful globes of lights float around him. Later on we see that there is a projector behind him, showing beautiful pictures of nature such as lightning and the sky. The music video is simple but eye catching.

The song has already gotten praise for its heartfelt lyrics and Nelson’s gritty voice. The song and video is easy to connect with, making Nelson feel even closer to his fans. Nelson, known for his powerful live shows and past work with artists like Sierra Ferrell and The Travelin’ McCourys, is carving out his own path with this one. With The Travelin’ McCourys and Sierra Ferrell, they were able to cover and create a new rendition of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” More info at lukasnelson.com.