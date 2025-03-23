Lukas Nelson Announces New Solo Album American Romance For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Ain’t Done”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 23rd, 2025 - 1:33 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Lukas Nelson is releasing his new solo album American Romance on June 20, 2025, his first project with Sony Music Nashville. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album highlights Nelson’s growth as an artist, mixing his country style with his unique storytelling.

The first single, “Ain’t Done,” is out now. Nelson shares that the song came from a time of self-reflection. Inspired by George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, it helped him realize that life changes and it’s not always for us to know what’s next. “Ain’t Done” captures the idea of pushing forward, even when things are uncertain.

The album features 12 songs that reflect Nelson’s life on the road. He shares stories about the highs and lows he’s experienced while traveling across the country. He calls the album a “love story to the country that raised me,” capturing both the good and tough times that shaped his music. With help from artists like Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., American Romance blends country, rock, and Americana. It marks a new chapter in Lukas Nelson’s career, offering fans a fresh look at his music and journey.

In 2024 Nelson teamed up with Sierra Ferrell and The Travelin’ McCourys for a new version of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” In regards to this collaboration, Nelson stated “Adele to me is on the top echelon of singers and musicians in our generation. And with Sierra, I just love her voice. It’s the most incredible feeling when I hear it and I respect her musicianship so much and who she is as a person. And then The McCourys are just incredible. We just played it one time and then within an hour, they had it down. Being with these guys brings out the best in me.”

American Romance Track List

01 Ain’t Done

02 Pretty Much

03 Make You Happy

04 Outsmarted

05 Disappearing Light (feat. Stephen Wilson Jr.)

06 Born Runnin’ Outta Time

07 All God Did

08 Montana

10 Friend in the End (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

11 The Lie

12 American Romance

13 You Were It