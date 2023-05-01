Willie Nelson Celebrates 90th Birthday In Concert With Lukas Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young and More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 5:13 PM

According to consequence.net Willie Nelson’s 90 birthday celebration brought a star studded group of guests including Lukas Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young and more at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl.

The event kicked off with Billy Strings, who played two Shotgun Willie songs, “Whiskey River” and “Stay a Little Longer.” Strings later returned to back Bob Weir on a cover of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” from Nelson’s 1975 LP, Red Headed Stranger.

The Chicks, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and others performed at the celebration. Also the set spanned Nelson’s musical phases and stages with covers from Tom Jones, Leon Bridges, Edie Brickell, and Ziggy Marley.

Kris Kristofferson, Nelson’s one-time bandmate as part of The Highwaymen supergroup, appeared alongside Rosanne Cash, daughter of fellow Highwaymen member Johnny Cash, to duet on “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again).”

For one of the night’s final birthday wishes, Nelson called for Snoop Dogg to “come out here and help me roll one up.” The two artists sat together to perform 2012’s “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” which featured Snoop ‘s dubbing of Nelson’s long-time harmonica player Mickey Raphael.”

While addressing the crowd Nelson jokingly said, “I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate whatever it is we’re celebrating,” and the audience was sure to clear up the confusion by singing back “Happy Birthday.” He wrapped Night 1 of “Willie Nelson 90” with a group rendition of his usual closer, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and a cover of Mac Davis’ “It’s Hard to Be Humble.”