Pilgrimage Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Hozier, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell & More

March 25th, 2024

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pilgrimage Music and Culture festival revealed its 2024 lineup which features Hozier, Noah Kahan, Dave Matthews Band and NEEDTOBREATHE as headliners.

This year, the festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin in Nashville, Tennessee. This festival is set for September 28 and 29.

Pilgrimage Music and Culture festival is an annual two-day event that takes place in Tennessee. While they are often partial towards country, folk and indie artists, 2024’s lineup also features local artists in pop, bluegrass and jazz.

The festival is also said to include performances by Lukas nelson, COIN, Charlie Worsham, Stephen Sanchez, The Cadillac Three, Cassandra Lewis, Sierra Hull, Charles Peña and Celisse.

On the first day of the festival, September 28th, the headliners are the Dave Matthews Band and Hozier who are also opening the festival. Dave Matthews Band is an American rock band led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer and backing vocalist Carter Beauford, violinist and backing vocalist Boyd Tinsley and saxophonist LeRoi Moore. The band released their tenth studio album Walk Around the Moon on May 19, 2023 on RCA Records. Since the release of the 1994 release of their major label debut, this GRAMMY-winning band put out a lot more hits including “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me” and “Too Much.”

Hozier is a GRAMMY-nominated Irish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His 2013 hit “Take Me To Church” helped him climb up the Billboard Hot 100 to #2 and became one of the Top 30 “Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify.” His most recent studio album was Unreal Unearth was released in 2023 and includes songs like “First Time,” “Damage Gets Done,” “Son of Nyx,” and “Butchered Tongue.”

Noah Kahan, one of the headliners for the second day of the festival shot up in fame. Stick Season which was released in 2024 was the American singer-songwriter’s third studio album. Kahan’s music involve a certain degree of vulnerability through unfiltered honesty. His signature lyrics is known for his self-deprecating sense of humor. His debut album was Busyhead, released in 2019 after the release of his EPs and breakthrough singles in 2018 and 2019 Hurt Somebody and Cape Elizabeth respectively. Kahan usually releases music in the folk genre which makes him a top choice for the Pilgrimage Music and Culture festival.

NEEDTOBREATHE is an American rock band from Seneca, South Carolina. The band first gained popularity for their Christian themes. The band is comprised of members Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt, Josh Lovelace, Randall Harris and Tyler Burkum. Their most recent release was Caves which came out in 2023. Their discography consists of ten studio albums, four live albums, twelve EPs and more than forty singles. This GRAMMY-nominated band leverages a unique fusion of modern rock, purpose driven soul and an irresistible pop appeal.

Pilgrimage guests can choose from 2-Day GA passes, 2-Day VIP passes, Single Day GA passes and Single Day VIP passes which can be purchased through the website portal.

“Our 10th milestone year reflects a decade of curating Pilgrimage lineups and intentionally dialing in the music and experiences that truly resonate with Middle Tennessee and beyond,” said festival co-producer W. Brandt Wood to Consequence Daily.

The Pilgrimage Music and Culture festival in 2023 was a sold-out affair and included a headlining set from Zach Bryan who closed out the festival with guest appearances from The War & Treaty, The Lumineers, and Noah Kahan who is one of this year’s headliners.