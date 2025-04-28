Lukas Nelson Shares Lovestruck New Single & Video “Pretty Much”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 28th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Lukas Nelson has released his new single, “Pretty Much,” alongside a touching music video, offering another look at his upcoming solo album, American Romance, out June 20 via Sony Music Nashville. Directed by Dustin Haney, the video captures Nelson and his relationship with a woman, highlighting the song’s message about enduring love and the beauty of shared memories. The video moves through the different eras of their relationship.

“Pretty Much” carries a warm country sound, built on smooth acoustic guitar and Nelson’s easy and soft voice. The song reflects on a love so deep and lasting that you want your partner’s face to be the last thing you ever see. Through scenes of their relationship, the video brings the message to life with sincerity.

Produced by Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings, American Romance is set to showcase Nelson’s storytelling. “Pretty Much” follows the release of “Ain’t Done,” offering a softer, more intimate glimpse into Nelson’s evolving artistry. “Ain’t done” is the first song on his first solo project record! “Pretty Much” offers food for thought on love, memory, and devotion. As anticipation builds for the full album, this new track reminds listeners why fans are waiting with excitement.