Skepta Joins Forces With Sammy Virji For Collaborative New Single “Cops & Robbers”

Today, global garage phenomenon Sammy Virji returns with his most high-profile collaboration to date, “Cops & Robbers” with British icon Skepta. Out now through Astralwerks, the track sees two parallel titans of their respective scenes coalesce in a ferocious blend of UKG and grime.

Tottenham-born Skepta needs no introduction. From his early recordings that marked him as a force to be reckoned with, to Mercury Prize-winning albums that redefined UK rap, his legacy is both foundational and ongoing. The singer continues to evolve as an artist, entrepreneur and icon. On “Cops & Robbers,” Skepta brings his trademark grit and lyrical precision, transforming the track into a razor-sharp anthem.

For Virji, this latest drop marks the continuation of a red-hot streak. His latest single “Nostalgia” ft Issey Cross is currently lodged in the Spotify viral charts. Virji is driving the evolution of UKG, as the genre takes the world by storm. The London-based producer is now widely credited with leading the global resurgence of UKG by fusing classic swing with modern bass weight.