WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2025 Livestream

To the desert we return! The second weekend of Coachella is underway and after a momentous first weekend filled with a multitude of special guests and a plethora of compelling performances, this time around is sure to be just as entertaining.
The livestreams below are all nearly identical to the first weekend in terms of timing, however, it appears that performances from the Sonora stage will not be livestreamed this weekend, instead being replaced by Yuma. The switch comes after Irish hip hop group Kneecap claimed their pro-Palestine and anti-Margaret Thatcher messages were censored from the YouTube livestreams during last weekend’s festivities.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:20pm – Thee Sacred Souls
5:40pm – MARINA
7:05 pm – Benson Boone
9:00pm – Missy Elliott
11:10pm – Lady Gaga
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Jimmy Eat World
5:25pm – T-Pain
7:20pm – Charli xcx
9:05pm – Green Day
11:40pm – Travis Scott
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:05pm – Shaboozey
5:25pm – beabadoobee
7:00pm – Junior H
8:30pm – Megan Thee Stallion
10:25pm – Post Malone
Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:05pm – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
5:25pm – The Go-Go’s
6:45pm – Tyla
8:20pm – The Marías
10:10pm – Parcels
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Tink
5:05pm – Japanese Breakfast
6:25pm – Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
8:15pm – Clairo
9:45pm – Above & Beyond
11:20pm – The Original Misfits
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – MEUTE
5:00pm – Keshi
6:15pm – Still Woozy
7:45pm – JENNIE
9:10pm – Zedd
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Chris Lorenzo
5:15pm – Three 6 Mafia
6:10pm – Sara Landry
7:15pm – Austin Millz
7:45pm – LISA
9:10pm – Yeat
10:25pm – GloRilla
11:50pm – Mustard
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:10pm – Alok
5:25pm – Disco Lines
6:30pm – Talón
6:45pm – Shoreline Mafia
7:35pm – salute
8:35pm – ENHYPEN
9:50pm – Mau P
11:30pm – Keinemusik
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Interplanetary Criminal
5:00pm – Ben Böhmer
5:50pm – Tom Breu
6:00pm – Sammy Virji
7:00pm – Boris Brejcha
8:10pm – Chase & Status
9:35pm – Ty Dolla $ign
10:55pm – XG
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – SAINt JHN
4:50pm – Lola Young
5:40pm – Ravyn Lenae
6:05pm – Djo
7:20pm – Eyedress
8:35pm – Miike Snow
10:05pm – The Prodigy
11:15pm – Testpilot x ZHU (bonus Quasar set)
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Ed Sheeran
4:55pm – Yo Gabba Gabba!
5:55pm – Sam Fender
7:15pm – Ivan Cornejo
8:25pm – Hanumankind
9:45pm – horsegiirL
11:00pm – The Dare
11:55pm – Kaskade Redux x IDRIS (bonus Quasar set)
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:10pm – Muni Long
5:25pm – Jessie Murph
6:15pm – Fcukers
6:40pm – Rema
8:00pm – Basement Jaxx
9:25pm – Kraftwerk
10:50pm – Alesso Body Hi x Gorgon City (bonus Quasar set)
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Maribou State
4:45pm – 4batz
5:30pm – PARISI
5:55pm – d4vd
7:00pm – A.G. Cook
8:15pm – Artemas
9:30pm – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
10:40pm – Indo Warehouse
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:05pm – Glass Beams
5:15pm – Viagra Boys
6:35pm – Beth Gibbons
7:25pm – Medium Build
8:20pm – DARKSIDE
9:45pm – 2hollis
11:00pm – Rawayana
[Rebroadcast]
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – The Beaches
5:00pm – Amaarae
5:50pm – Hope Tala
6:20pm – Mohamed Ramadan
7:25pm – BigXthaPlug
8:35pm – Arca
9:55pm – Amyl and the Sniffers
Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 18, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Shermanology
4:45pm – Damian Lazarus
5:45pm – Beltran
7:00pm – Tinlicker
8:15pm – Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
9:45pm – Chris Stussy
11:15pm – Vintage Culture
Saturday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Layton Giordani
4:15pm – Klangkuenstler
5:30pm – Indira Paganatto
6:45pm – Infected Mushroom
8:00pm – Mind Against x Massano
9:30pm – Amelie Lens
11:00pm – Eli Brown
Sunday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – DESIREE
4:30pm – Tripolism
6:00pm – Sparrow & Barbossa
7:30pm – Dennis Cruz
9:00pm – Francis Mercier
10:30pm – Dixon x Jimi Jules