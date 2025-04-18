WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2025 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 18th, 2025 - 2:55 PM

To the desert we return! The second weekend of Coachella is underway and after a momentous first weekend filled with a multitude of special guests and a plethora of compelling performances, this time around is sure to be just as entertaining.

The livestreams below are all nearly identical to the first weekend in terms of timing, however, it appears that performances from the Sonora stage will not be livestreamed this weekend, instead being replaced by Yuma. The switch comes after Irish hip hop group Kneecap claimed their pro-Palestine and anti-Margaret Thatcher messages were censored from the YouTube livestreams during last weekend’s festivities.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:20pm – Thee Sacred Souls

5:40pm – MARINA

7:05 pm – Benson Boone

9:00pm – Missy Elliott

11:10pm – Lady Gaga

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Jimmy Eat World

5:25pm – T-Pain

7:20pm – Charli xcx

9:05pm – Green Day

11:40pm – Travis Scott

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:05pm – Shaboozey

5:25pm – beabadoobee

7:00pm – Junior H

8:30pm – Megan Thee Stallion

10:25pm – Post Malone

Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:05pm – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25pm – The Go-Go’s

6:45pm – Tyla

8:20pm – The Marías

10:10pm – Parcels

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Tink

5:05pm – Japanese Breakfast

6:25pm – Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

8:15pm – Clairo

9:45pm – Above & Beyond

11:20pm – The Original Misfits

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – MEUTE

5:00pm – Keshi

6:15pm – Still Woozy

7:45pm – JENNIE

9:10pm – Zedd

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Chris Lorenzo

5:15pm – Three 6 Mafia

6:10pm – Sara Landry

7:15pm – Austin Millz

7:45pm – LISA

9:10pm – Yeat

10:25pm – GloRilla

11:50pm – Mustard

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:10pm – Alok

5:25pm – Disco Lines

6:30pm – Talón

6:45pm – Shoreline Mafia

7:35pm – salute

8:35pm – ENHYPEN

9:50pm – Mau P

11:30pm – Keinemusik

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Interplanetary Criminal

5:00pm – Ben Böhmer

5:50pm – Tom Breu

6:00pm – Sammy Virji

7:00pm – Boris Brejcha

8:10pm – Chase & Status

9:35pm – Ty Dolla $ign

10:55pm – XG

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – SAINt JHN

4:50pm – Lola Young

5:40pm – Ravyn Lenae

6:05pm – Djo

7:20pm – Eyedress

8:35pm – Miike Snow

10:05pm – The Prodigy

11:15pm – Testpilot x ZHU (bonus Quasar set)

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Ed Sheeran

4:55pm – Yo Gabba Gabba!

5:55pm – Sam Fender

7:15pm – Ivan Cornejo

8:25pm – Hanumankind

9:45pm – horsegiirL

11:00pm – The Dare

11:55pm – Kaskade Redux x IDRIS (bonus Quasar set)

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:10pm – Muni Long

5:25pm – Jessie Murph

6:15pm – Fcukers

6:40pm – Rema

8:00pm – Basement Jaxx

9:25pm – Kraftwerk

10:50pm – Alesso Body Hi x Gorgon City (bonus Quasar set)

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Maribou State

4:45pm – 4batz

5:30pm – PARISI

5:55pm – d4vd

7:00pm – A.G. Cook

8:15pm – Artemas

9:30pm – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

10:40pm – Indo Warehouse

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:05pm – Glass Beams

5:15pm – Viagra Boys

6:35pm – Beth Gibbons

7:25pm – Medium Build

8:20pm – DARKSIDE

9:45pm – 2hollis

11:00pm – Rawayana

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – The Beaches

5:00pm – Amaarae

5:50pm – Hope Tala

6:20pm – Mohamed Ramadan

7:25pm – BigXthaPlug

8:35pm – Arca

9:55pm – Amyl and the Sniffers

Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Shermanology

4:45pm – Damian Lazarus

5:45pm – Beltran

7:00pm – Tinlicker

8:15pm – Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

9:45pm – Chris Stussy

11:15pm – Vintage Culture

Saturday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Layton Giordani

4:15pm – Klangkuenstler

5:30pm – Indira Paganatto

6:45pm – Infected Mushroom

8:00pm – Mind Against x Massano

9:30pm – Amelie Lens

11:00pm – Eli Brown

Sunday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – DESIREE

4:30pm – Tripolism

6:00pm – Sparrow & Barbossa

7:30pm – Dennis Cruz

9:00pm – Francis Mercier

10:30pm – Dixon x Jimi Jules