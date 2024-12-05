Skepta Shares Fresh New Track “Alpha Omega”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 12:46 PM

First leaked by Kanye West back in August, “Alpha Omega” is the new release from Skepta and it is accompanied by an On the Radar performance, which was shot in New York City back in November. Skepta has been performing the track at shows across the globe since August and the track has fast become a favorite with fans. The ditty features the artist‘s, GOAT status, lyrical ability, hard bars and iconic one liners.

One of the most important influences in the global rap scene, Skepta has established himself as a multifaceted force, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of business, film, fashion, and music. Through his journey, the artist has not only defined the sound of a generation but also become one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Skepta‘s early recordings established him as a force to be reckoned with and his albums earned him acclaim, including the Mercury Prize.

As he continues to evolve, Skepta remains an emblematic figure by embodying the fusion of artistic expression, entrepreneurship and cultural impact in the 21st century. In recognition of his impact, Skepta was honored with the Visionary Award at the 2024 Ivors. His current project, Mas Tiempo, founded with Jammer, embodies his exploration of electronic music.