Igloofest Montreal Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Skepta, Four Tet, Zeds Dead & More

Today, Igloofest has announced that they will be returning 0n January 16-February 8, 2025, in the heart of the Old Port. The event will feature performances from Four Tet, Michael Bibi, Claptone, Apashe, Zeds Dead, Tape B, Skepta (Más Tiempo,) Bon Entendeur, Steve Angello, Adriatique and other global musical acts.

And for the young festival goers, the Igloofête free-entry Saturday parties offer music and treats galore for the whole family. This year, the event will take the cold across the province, with epic parties in Gatineau from February 13 to 15, 2025 and in Quebec City from March 6 to 8, 2025, as part of a wild, boundary-pushing monster tour. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 2007, Igloofest has united thousands of music fans to dance under the stars in the Old Port of Montréal. With its winter decor blending into the steel structures, its striking architectural scenography, program featuring the best local international artists, surprising and playful Igloovillage and its improbable snowsuit contest.

Igloofest is one of the hippest events in the city and one of the most talked about across the country. This year, and for its 17th edition, Igloofest is taking over Montreal’s Old Port with an avalanche of emotions and four weekends of parties. The event will take place from Thursday, January 16 to Saturday, February 8 in Montreal, as well as from February 13 to 15 in Gatineau and from March 6 to 8, in Quebec City.