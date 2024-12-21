Björk and Skepta Set to Perform on Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve Livestream

Home News Clare Gehlich December 21st, 2024 - 6:10 AM

With just over a week remaining, Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve livestream is right around the corner, and the platform has revealed its exciting lineup for the event. The celebration, titled Apple Music Live: NYE, features two livestreams headlined by Icelandic icon Björk and British rapper Skepta, according to an NME article.

The first stream, an audio-only experience, will showcase a DJ set by Björk, celebrated for her eclectic musical style and status as one of the best-selling alternative artists of all time. Additional performances will include Tim Sweeney of Apple Music and London-based DJ Naina. Recorded at London’s The Cause, this set begins on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. GMT on Apple Music Club and Apple Music 1 at 9 p.m. GMT.

The evening transitions into a video livestream starting at 11 p.m. GMT, featuring performances from Skepta and South African DJ Uncle Waffles, also recorded at The Cause. This video segment will stream on Apple Music, Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Club, continuing into the new year.

In addition to the performances, Apple Music is curating 24 hours of special programming on Apple Music Club and Apple Music 1. The lineup includes exclusive DJ mixes from prominent artists such as Justice, Rüfüs Du Sol, horsegiirL, John Summit, Jyoty, Kayan, DIDI Han, SPINALL, Skratch Bastid and others.

The announcement follows Björk’s recent sound exhibition, “Natural Manifesto,” at Centre Pompidou in Paris, which concluded on Dec. 9. The project used artificial intelligence to recreate the sounds of extinct animals, blending them with spoken word vocals.