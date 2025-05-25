Scott Devours Talks About the “Enormous” Responsibility of Playing With The Who

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 25th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

Scott Devours, a skilled drummer, has talked about how important it is for him to perform with the famous band The Who. For him, this experience isn’t just another job; it’s proof of his talent and dedication to drumming. In an interview with NME, he discussed how serious it feels to play drums for such an influential rock band. “This responsibility is huge,” he said as he recognized the high expectations due to the band’s unique sound and former drummers’ legacies. Playing music from The Who isn’t like playing other rock songs; their work shaped the genre itself, so taking on this role requires not only ability but also respect for those who came before him.

Devours took on a drumming role once filled by legendary rock musicians like Keith Moon and Zak Starkey. These past drummers were not just performers; they shaped The Who’s unique sound. For Devours, the history of The Who is crucial to his journey. He knows that every beat he plays is compared with the band’s rich legacy, bringing an ongoing respect for their musical traditions into each performance he gives.

Playing with The Who is more than just a job for Devours; it’s both an honor and a challenge. It gives him the chance to embrace the band’s spirit while adding his own style. He deeply respects the band and says that performing with them feels like being part of something bigger than himself. “You feel the history when you play those songs,” he said in an interview, showing how important their music is historically. This sense of history is strong and powerful, reflecting many years of cultural impact and personal memories for fans around the world.

Playing classics like “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” is both challenging and exciting for Devours. These songs are important to many people, carrying deep personal and shared meanings. He aims to stay true to the original music while adding his own energy when performing live. His goal is to blend copying with self-expression in a way that respects The Who’s history but also shows off his drumming style. This requires him to deeply understand the original songs and be brave enough to add his touch without taking away from what makes these hits special.

Devours’ time with The Who shows his dedication to keeping the band’s legacy alive while adding his own style to their live performances. He deeply values the band and knows how important his role is, showing he’s committed to honoring both their past achievements and current work. Devours connects the band’s impressive history with its exciting future, making sure that their iconic music still feels genuine and passionate in each show. Thanks to him, The Who’s legacy not only survives but also flourishes because of his hard work and artistic touch.