Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant & Roger Daltrey Play The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” At Teenage Cancer Trust Concert

Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows held in London have been happening for more than two decades. Roger Daltrey has served as the curator and has just come to the end of his reign this year. In honor of his hard work, Daltrey headlined this year’s benefit show on its final night.

Other artists performed alongside Daltrey such as Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, and Paul Weller. The musicians had their own sets but did join in with each other as well. For example, Daltrey joined Weller for the Who’s “So Sad About Us.” These amazing artists also performed some cover songs. Vedder covered Simon Townshend’s “She Asked Me” with Townshend’s younger brother. Nearing the finale of Daltrey’s performance he brought out Kelly Jones, Robert Plant, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder to perform The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.”

