The Who Announce Summer 2025 North American Farewell Tour Dates

Today, The Who has announced their bittersweet final tour of the U.S. and Canada as a truly grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career. The legendary duo are revealing the news live during a press conference at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London. Fans can tune in now by clicking HERE to hear Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend discuss the 2025 series of dates titled The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour.

The secret press conference in London is showcasing a rare piece of Who memorabilia and U.S. connection, which is an American football helmet featured on the sleeve of the band’s classic 1974 album, ‘Odds & Sods’ recently returned from the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame. For tickets and more information about the tour, click here.

“Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.” said Daltrey.

Townshend adds: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans.”

The artist concludes with: “I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

The Song Is Over Tour Dates

8/16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

8/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

8/26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

9/21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena