Roger Daltrey Reflects On The Who’s Future “At The Moment I’m Happy Saying That Part Of My Life Is Over”

Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 3:32 PM

According to loudwire.com, during an interview with The Times artist Roger Daltrey spoke about The Who’s status by explaining that he needs to discuss about whatever happens next with bandmate Pete Townshend: “I don’t write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over.”

Following The Who‘s orchestral tour, Townshend expressed a similar point of view by stating: “I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because the final summer tour stop shouldn’t feel like the end of anything, but it feels like the end of an era.”

Townshend mentioned that he had asked Daltrey to speak with him about the band’s future: “It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun? So, I wrote to Roger and said, ‘Come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.'”

Right now, The Who are scheduled to perform at the last of Daltrey’s cancer charity shows, which will take place in London in March. Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Robert Plant and Eddie Vedder will be performing at the events as well.