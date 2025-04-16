Zak Starkey Reportedly Fired by The Who

Home News Michelle Grisales April 16th, 2025 - 6:39 PM

Longtime drummer Zak Starkey has officially parted ways with legendary rock band The Who, following a string of shows at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. According to Consequence Sound, the decision was allegedly made after tensions flared during the band’s recent performances for the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit and was confirmed by a spokesperson on Tuesday evening.

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall,” the spokesperson told The Mirror. “They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

According to sources, there were “a few issues with the drumming” and “the standard wasn’t as high as everyone wanted.” Fan videos circulating online from March performances capture a sense of disconnect, including a notable incident during a March 30th rendition of “The Song Is Over,” where frontman Roger Daltrey abruptly halted the performance.

“To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t,” he told the crowd. “All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that.”

Starkey had been with The Who since the mid 1990s and was widely seen as a natural fit, both musically and personally. However, insiders suggested the recent departure was “a little acrimonious to say the least.”

“Zak is an extremely talented drummer and [his firing] doesn’t make any sense,” one unnamed source told The Mirror. Although Daltrey’s public remarks seemed to suggest dissatisfaction, there’s no definitive evidence that Starkey was solely responsible for the musical missteps.

As for The Who, business appears to be continuing as usual. The band is scheduled to perform two shows in Italy this July, with Daltrey also planning a UK solo tour in the meantime. No official word yet on who will be sitting behind the drum kit for those upcoming dates.