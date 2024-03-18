Roger Daltrey Of The Who Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 18th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Roger Daltrey has doubted that there will be new music from The Who in interviews, saying earlier this year “that part of my life is over,” but he’s not done performing live. He’s confirmed a new run of US solo shows this June, beginning in Vienna, VA and concluding in Highland Park, IL.

The lineup will consist of Pete Townshend’s brother Simon Townshend (guitar), Billy Nicholls (mandolin), Jody Linscott (percussion), Doug Boyle (guitar), John Hogg (bass), Katie Jacoby (violin), Steve Weston (harmonica), Geraint Watkins (keyboards/accordion), and Scott Devours (drums) for the shows, and according to a press release, he’ll be doing “a mostly acoustic lineup of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience.” KT Tunstall and Dan Bern will each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

ROGER DALTREY: 2024 TOUR DATES

June 12 / Wolf Trap – Filene Center / Vienna, VA*

June 14 / OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino / Niagara Falls, ON*

June 16 / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Bethel, NY*

June 18 / The Capitol Theatre / Port Chester, NY*

June 20 / Leader Bank Pavilion / Boston, MA*

June 22 / Tanglewood – The Koussevitzky Music Shed / Lenox, MA*

June 25 / Meadow Brook Amphitheatre / Detroit, MI**

June 27 / Murat Theatre at Old National Centre / Indianapolis, IN**

June 29 / The Pavilion at Ravinia / Highland Park, IL*

* with KT Tunstall

** with Dan Bern