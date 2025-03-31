The Who Plays “This Song Is Over” Live For The First Time 

Home News Michelle Grisales March 31st, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Legendary rock band The Who made a historic performance at the 2025 Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) concert series, playing “This Song Is Over” live for the first time ever. This significant performance on March 30 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, marked the final show of the 2025 TCT series according to NME.

The performance was highly anticipated, as it was the band’s second of two scheduled appearances for this year’s event. The concert series began earlier in the week with performances from Sex Pistols and Frank Carter, followed by a night of comedy with Micky Flanagan, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan, amongst a few artists.

Roger Daltrey and his bandmates were thrilled to share the stage for two special performances, the first of which took place on March 27. That night, they performed “Love Ain’t For Keepin’” for the first time in over 20 years. But it was their final show on March 30 that stole the spotlight, as they took the stage to perform “This Song Is Over,” a track from their legendary 1971 album Who’s Next.

Among the star-studded audience was actor Bill Murray, along with Sadie Frost, Paul McKenna, Tracy-Ann Oberman and others. The evening was filled with highlights, including renditions of fan favorites such as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “My Generation” and “The Seeker.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend humorously addressed the crowd, saying, “Many of you will know this is not my chosen career – I would have preferred to have been a dustman, to be honest. But it’s glorious to be here with people like you tonight. Thank you so much.”

Bass player and vocalist Mark King also expressed gratitude to the audience for their support of the TCT and emphasized the impact the charity has on the lives of young people battling cancer. “Look at the money you’re raising for these guys, thank you so much,” he said.

The Teenage Cancer Trust concert series was founded by Roger Daltrey in 2000 and has since raised over £34 million for the charity. Although Daltrey announced that 2025 would mark the end of his tenure as curator, he will continue to serve as the charity’s patron.

Daltrey, now 81, has previously stated that he is realistic about the challenges of aging and the future of the band. However, guitarist Pete Townshend has hinted that there will likely be more shows, though he acknowledged that the band’s ultimate farewell will come when either he or Daltrey can no longer perform.