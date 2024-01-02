The Who’s Pete Townshend Says Brandi Carlile & Elton John Reportedly Completed Collaborative New Album

Home News James Reed January 2nd, 2024 - 2:45 PM

It has been reported that Elton John has allegedly completed a new album with Brandi Carlile. During a roundtable discussion with Clash Music, The Who‘s Pete Townshend – who has been close friends with the singer for 50 years, recently shared that John has been at a loss following the end of his farewell tour. He ended up reaching out to Carlile to begin working on a project.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done,” Townshend told the publication.

Speaking about her relationship with John, Carlile told People last year : “I think we find ourselves in a position of being soulmates. Our friendship is an amazing one.”

The two musicians performed onstage together back in 2022 at the Dodgers Stadium, and have remained very close. In addition, Townshend also reflected on his friendship with the icon and said: “He’s great company. And he’s very smart. But he’s also a wonderful musicologist, you really keep some with what’s new. When he attaches onto somebody, he’s sincere about it, I still find myself pretending to like people that I’m not sure that I like because they appear to be unbelievably cool.”

The ‘Rocketman’ singer previously revealed that he has completed a new album with the help of his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. He announced the news at the recent class of 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony, which saw Taupin inducted after nearly 60 years of collaborating with Sir Elton.