Lynyrd Skynyrd Releases Music Video For “Free Bird”

Lynyrd Skynyrd released an important new music video for their famous song “Free Bird” during Memorial Day weekend. This is the first official video for the beloved anthem, which has long been a favorite at American parties and events. The visual story in the video adds more meaning to this well-known track, enhancing its already legendary status.

Directed by the well-known Max Moore, famous for working with bands such as New Found Glory and All Time Low, this nine-minute music video is like a beautiful story. It tells an American tale of love, adventure, and endless freedom that matches the song’s themes perfectly. Through his direction, Moore captures the spirit and message of the track: celebrating everlasting love and liberty. The video not only respects “Free Bird”‘s legacy but also gives it new energy through its visual storytelling.

In thinking about how “Free Bird” came to be, guitarist Gary Rossington shared in 2019 the teamwork that went into making it. He said, “Allen Collins wrote the music for it; he started with the beginning and I worked on the end… after a couple of tries, Ronnie suddenly asked us what we thought and sang through the entire song without writing anything down because he believed if you couldn’t remember something, it wasn’t worth keeping.” This story shows how naturally and unexpectedly this iconic rock song was created. Being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008 highlights its lasting impact on culture and music history.

Since “Free Bird” first came out on Skynyrd’s debut album in 1973, it has been loved by people all over the world. The song reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975 and has been played more than 773 million times on Spotify alone. Its powerful and flexible nature makes it a popular choice for important events like graduations, weddings, and funerals. It continues to be influential with many covers made of it, including one featuring Dolly Parton and Artimus Pyle for her album released in 2023, proving it’s still an enduring classic.

Besides being a song, “Free Bird” has become part of popular culture by appearing in famous movies like “Forrest Gump” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Its role as an important cultural piece shows its strong effect on and connection with people. Skynyrd’s lead singer, Ronnie Van Zandt, summed up the meaning of the song well when he said that nothing is freer than a bird flying wherever it wants to go; that’s what freedom means in this country.

The release of the official music video is an important moment for Skynyrd and their fans, giving them a new way to enjoy a song full of freedom and love. As Gary Rossington said simply, “Everybody everywhere knows ‘Free Bird’.” This video lets both old fans and new listeners experience the timeless charm of “Free Bird,” helping its legacy continue.