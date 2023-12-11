Slash, Billy Gibbons, Myles Kennedy & Gov’t Mule Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” Live

Home News Ryan Freund December 11th, 2023 - 4:58 PM

What a way to bring the house down, Saturday, December 9th Slash, Billy Gibbons, Myles Kennedy, Warren Hayes, and his band Gov’t Mule performed a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man”. According to NME, the epic performance took place at Haynes’ 2023 Christmas Jam. This was the 32nd edition of the event which took place at the Exploreasheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. NME states that this year the charity event was centered around raising money for local nonprofit organizations such as Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.



This “Simple Man” performance between Slash, Gibbons, Kennedy, and Haynes’ band lasted nearly 10 minutes. The rendition of the Skynyrd classic was performed as the last song of Slash and Kennedy’s set during the charity concert. Slash during the cover performance gave an extended guitar solo on top of the already featured vocals from Haynes and Kennedy.

NME adds that “Besides Slash, Kennedy, Gibbons and Gov’t Mule, the event also featured Jason Bonham on drums, and other rock and Americana acts including American Babies and Clutch”. As well as giving details about Slash and Kennedy’s set such as the fact that it was based solely around classic rock covers. Some examples of the covers performed are ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ by Bob Dylan and AC/DC’s ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.

The article also alerts that Warren Haynes’s live album, ‘The Benefit Concert Volume 20’ is now available in digital and physical formats such as DVD and CD. All can be purchased through Haynes official website.