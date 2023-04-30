Corrosion of Conformity Release Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover “On The Hunt”, Announces Tour Dates

Home News Ronan Ruiz April 30th, 2023 - 12:24 PM

American heavy metal group Corrosion of Conformity have released a cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “On The Hunt” from the band’s third studio album Nuthin’ Fancy from 1975. Corrosion of Conformity’s cover brings a new heavy metal sound to the classic song. Listen to the cover via the official visualizer below.

The cover hits the same beats as the original– it doesn’t change the feel, tone, or pacing of the original– but it brings the song into a more modern heavy metal setting with electric guitar shreds and riffs, distortion and heavier percussion.

This cover releases shortly before Corrosion of Conformity’s three-week tour across the UK and Europe.

Mike Dean from Corrosion of Conformity commented “This is our hard to find tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, a major influence of COC. With the recent passing of the great Gary Rossington, the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd , we thought it would be a good time to make this celebration of Skynyrd more widely available.”

Dates for Corrosion of Conformity’s 2023 tour can be found below.

Corrosion of Conformity Tour Dates

01/05/23 – Dublin, IE – Academy

02/05/23 – Glasgow, UK – Garage

03/05/23 – Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

04/05/23 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe

05/05/23 – Manchester, UK – Bread Shed

06/05/23 – London, UK – Desertfest

08/05/23 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumphuset

10/05/23 – Paris, FR – Petit Ban

11/05/23 – Cologne, DE – Luxor

12/05/23 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

13/05/23 – Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal

15/05/23 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

16/05/23 – Munich, DE – Backstage Halle

17/05/23 – Vienna, AT – Szene

18/05/23 – Krakow, PL – Soulstone Gathering Festival

20/05/23 – Berlin, DE – Desertfest

21/05/23 – Brussels, BE – Botanique