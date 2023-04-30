Corrosion of Conformity Release Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover “On The Hunt”, Announces Tour Dates

American heavy metal group Corrosion of Conformity have released a cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “On The Hunt” from the band’s third studio album Nuthin’ Fancy from 1975. Corrosion of Conformity’s cover brings a new heavy metal sound to the classic song. Listen to the cover via the official visualizer below.
The cover hits the same beats as the original– it doesn’t change the feel, tone, or pacing of the original– but it brings the song into a more modern heavy metal setting with electric guitar shreds and riffs, distortion and heavier percussion.
This cover releases shortly before Corrosion of Conformity’s three-week tour across the UK and Europe.
Mike Dean from Corrosion of Conformity commented “This is our hard to find tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, a major influence of COC. With the recent passing of the great Gary Rossington, the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd , we thought it would be a good time to make this celebration of Skynyrd more widely available.”
Dates for Corrosion of Conformity’s 2023 tour can be found below.
Corrosion of Conformity Tour Dates
01/05/23 – Dublin, IE – Academy
02/05/23 – Glasgow, UK – Garage
03/05/23 – Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
04/05/23 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe
05/05/23 – Manchester, UK – Bread Shed
06/05/23 – London, UK – Desertfest
08/05/23 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumphuset
10/05/23 – Paris, FR – Petit Ban
11/05/23 – Cologne, DE – Luxor
12/05/23 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo
13/05/23 – Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal
15/05/23 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo
16/05/23 – Munich, DE – Backstage Halle
17/05/23 – Vienna, AT – Szene
18/05/23 – Krakow, PL – Soulstone Gathering Festival
20/05/23 – Berlin, DE – Desertfest
21/05/23 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.