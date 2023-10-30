Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to consequence.net, rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced The Sharp Dressed Simple Man 2024 US Tour. The trek includes legs in the spring and late summer of next year and the first leg will be supported by Black Stone Cherry. Everything kicks off on March 8 in Savannah and runs through April 20 in Corpus Christi.

After a few months off, both band’s will the the second leg on August 9 and things will wrap in Ridgefield with support from The Outlaws starting on August 15. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on November 2 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code BACKSTAGE.

General ticket sales begin on November 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The 2024 dates will continue Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s and ZZ Top‘s co – headlining run together following the initial leg of The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour earlier this year, which marked 50 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd dropped their iconic 1973 debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd.

