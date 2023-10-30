3/8 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *
3/9 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *
3/14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena *
3/15 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr. *
3/16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *
3/22 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *
3/23 – Southhaven, MS – Landers Center *
3/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater *
3/28 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *
3/29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum *
3/30 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum *
4/4 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *
4/5 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center *
4/6 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center *
4/12 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center *
4/13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena *
4/14 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
4/18 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *
4/19 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome *
4/20 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center *
8/9 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
8/15 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview #
8/16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #
8/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #
8/22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #
8/23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
8/24 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre #
9/5 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater #
9/7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach #
9/8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live #
9/12 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #
9/13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #
9/14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center #
9/19 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord #
9/21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #
9/22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #
* = with Black Stone Cherry
# = with The Outlaws
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz