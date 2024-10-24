Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton & Clutch’s Neil Fallon Team Up For Cover Of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Needle And The Spoon”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 2:49 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Mark Morton, who is the guitarist and lyricist of Lamb of God, has released powerful cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “The Needle And The Spoon.” The rendition showcases Morton‘s deep love and appreciation for the southern rock band, while infusing the track with heavy guitar playing and a mind-dazzling vocal performance from Clutch‘s Neil Fallon.

As a native of Virginia, Morton grew up on the sounds of southern rock, with bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd shaping his musical foundation. For the artist, covering “The Needle And The Spoon” is not just a tribute to a classic but it is a personal reflection of his own musical roots and the lasting impact of the band’s bluesy and swaggering rock.

“As a small kid in the ’70s and ’80s, southern rock bands were the soundtrack of my youth. None of them resonated any deeper with me than Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their signature guitar driven blues-rock has had a profound influence on my playing” says Morton.

The musician adds: “It’s hard to pick a favorite Lynyrd Skynyrd song but ‘The Needle And The Spoon’ is certainly on the list. Allen Collins’s grimy, swaggering riff paired with Ronnie Van Zant’s dark depiction of addiction are every bit as relevant and captivating today as they were when they were released 50 years ago.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete