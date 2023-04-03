Billy Gibbons, Slash Chuck Leavell and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at 2023 CMT Awards

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 1:15 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

At this weekend’s CMT Awards, rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, received tribute performances from familiar faces of the country and rock genre. Names such as Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes all set to pay tribute to the legacy of founding member, Gary Rossington who recently passed away March 5th, 2023. The tribute taking place on the group’s 50th year anniversary for their 1973 debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd.

Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd provided the vocals for the “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama” Medley performed for the tribute. Along with Billy Gibbons, Slash and Warren Haynes who will be on electric guitar, as well as attendance from former band members Dale Krantz Rossington and Rickey Medlocke as well as brother to late bandmate, Ronnie Vanzant, Johnny Van Zant.

Opening up the performance with a heartfelt statement from famed guitarist, Pete Frampton, calling Rossington, a “Southern rock icon”, and stating, “He has now joined his Skynyrd bandmates in rock & roll heaven, but we will all enjoy their music forever”.

In laid back, Southern rock fashion for “Simple Man” Johnson and Rodgers deliver a grounded and emotional performance guided by the soulful rasp of both singers and the full bodied vibrato from background vocals provided by LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd. Raising the tempo, the upbeat intensity of Southern anthem, “Sweet Home Alabama”, highlighting Slash’s revered shredding along with piano playing from Allman Brothers member, Chuck Leavell.