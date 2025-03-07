Dolly Parton Releases New Single “If You Hadn’t Been There” After the Death of Her Husband

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 7th, 2025 - 9:10 PM

After 60 years of a marriage, it is sad to say that iconic country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, has passed away at age 82. She announced his passing on March 7 with a heartfelt post and the release of “If You Hadn’t Been There,” a song dedicated to Carl Dean.

Carl Dean, known for his private nature, was rarely seen, yet with Parton, yet his influence remains strong in her music. “If You Hadn’t Been There” serves as an intimate reflection of the life of the relationship Parton and Dead had together according to StereoGum. The song’s lyrics express her gratitude towards him and his significant role in her personal life and music career.

The arrangement is a signature Dolly Parton song, blending traditional country music with heartfelt storytelling capturing the raw emotion of love and loss all in one. Fans and listeners send Parton praise and sorries for her loss as the song resonates with those who have experienced something similar.

“If You Hadn’t Been There” is available on all major platforms. Fans and new listeners are encouraged to listen to a touching tribute which stands as a statement of love and impact.

In the event of Dean’s passing, Parton has expressed her intentions on honoring his memory through her music. As she navigates through this new chapter of her life, let her music serve as a beam of light through resilience and power through good times and bad times.





