Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Rickey Medlocke Reflects On Decision To Continue Playing Following Gary Rossington’s Passing

In a recent interview with FOX17 Rock & Review, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke spoke about the band’s decision to go on following the death of Gary Rossington, the last original member left in the iconic rock group, in March. “Last year and the year before, when we had that year and a half off because of COVID, was just brutal on us, as it was [on] everybody else. I mean, I really feel for people, man, having to just kind of like, ‘What are we doing?’ But when we came back after a year and a half, man, it opened up after things started opening, we got right back into it,” said Medlocke. “Gary, on the other hand, found himself in a situation — bless his heart, man — to where he couldn’t go out anymore, and we just lost him this year. And that really broke my heart. And I don’t think that I’ve quite — still right now, after all this time, I don’t think I’ve quite settled with it, because we were such really good friends ever since we were teenagers. And being on stage with him every night when we were touring is just something you’ll miss the rest of your life.”

He then adds: “But you know what? This year we picked our bootstraps up and we got back into it. [Frontman] Johnny [Van Zant] and I decided, ‘Hey…’ The outcry of the fans were such that they said, ‘Please don’t let this be the end of it.’ And so we decided, along with the former bandmembers’ estates and relatives, that we were gonna go back out and take the great music to the fans. Because, honestly, the songs is what makes it all happen for Lynyrd Skynyrd. It’s all about the music. Those are such iconic and great songs, and I and I feel very honored and very proud that I’ve been able to be there and play those songs all this time. And God bless Gary for getting me back into this, and I promised him that I would stay in this band till the final note in ‘Free Bird’ was struck. And here I am — I’m still here.”

Next year, the band will hit the road with ZZ Top in the spring. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man 2024 US Tour kick off on March 8 in Savannah, GA. Tickets are on sale now.