Kid Cudi Testifies In Diddy Trial Regarding Alleged Firebombing Of His Car

According to stereogum.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing federal charges for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial began last week in Manhattan and his ex Cassie Ventura and the former Danity Kane/Dirty Money member Dawn Richard have both testified against him.
Today, Kid Cudi became the third famous artist to testify in the case and while on the witness stand, Cudi told the story of how his Porsche was allegedly firebombed during the brief period that he and Cassie were dating. When Cassie sued Combs alleged for rape and physical assault in 2023, her lawsuit mentioned that Combs once allegedly threatened to blow up Cudi’s car and that the car allegedly exploded in Cudi’s driveway shortly thereafter.
A spokesperson for Cudi confirmed that this incident happened and when federal prosecutors brought charges against Combs, they cited the story of the alleged firebombing. As The New York Times reports, Cudi appeared in court to further talk about the alleged story.
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford