Jay-Z Issues Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegations After Being Named In Lawsuit With Sean Diddy Combs

According to cnn.com, a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs has allegedly amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also allegedly assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party. The lawsuit was initially filed against Combs in October but on December 8, the woman added Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, as a defendant in the civil lawsuit. Carter is the first celebrity to be accused of alleged sexual assault in connection to Combs.

The woman, who is identified as a Jane Doe, says she was allegedly 13 years old at the time she was allegedly assaulted by Combs and Carter at an after party following the Video Music Awards in 2000. The woman alleges she began to feel woozy after consuming a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom. The woman alleges Carter raped her first, followed by Combs. The woman says she allegedly hit Combs and ran out of the party, according to the amended lawsuit.

In a statement addressed to CNN, Carter called the allegations: “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Today, Carter’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to require Doe to reveal her identity or dismiss the lawsuit. “Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff’s claims if only her identity was revealed,” the filing stated.

Combs was indicted back in September on charges of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution related charges. The artist has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all wrongdoing in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna