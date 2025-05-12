Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Begins in Manhattan

Home News Michelle Grisales May 12th, 2025 - 3:29 PM

Consequence reported the federal trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs commenced in Manhattan today which is expected to last two months. After rejecting a plea deal nearly a month ago, his trial began with disturbing accusations centered on sex trafficking, racketeering and exploitation. Prosecutors painted a damning portrait of Combs, accusing him of operating a long-standing criminal enterprise with the help of his inner circle.

“During this trial, you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes,” lead prosecutor Emily Johnson said in her opening remarks to the jury. “But he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and helped him cover them up.”

Federal prosecutors claim that Combs engaged in a wide-ranging conspiracy involving prostitution violations and sex trafficking. If convicted on all charges, he could potentially face a life sentence.

Most of the prosecution’s narrative focused on Combs’ previous relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, who was 19 when they began dating in the mid-2000s. Johnson alleged that Combs committed multiple acts of abuse against Ventura, including a 2009 assault in which he allegedly stomped on her face. Another claim described an incident where a male escort was allegedly coerced into urinating in Ventura’s mouth during one of Combs’ notorious “Freak-Off” parties.

Along with these allegations, the court will decide whether to use video footage from 2004 in which Combs grabbed Ventura by the hair, kicked, punched and threw a vase at her in a hotel.

Ventura is expected to testify during the trial along with another accuser referred to as “Mia,” a former employee who alleges that Combs sexually assaulted her — specifically in an incident where he allegedly entered her bed and assaulted her without consent.

Prosecutors plan to present digital evidence, including text messages showing Combs instructing staff to procure prostitutes, surveillance videos of Ventura being assaulted and footage from the “Freak-Off” events. They also allege that Combs attempted to purchase security footage to prevent its public release.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos acknowledged the turbulent nature of Combs’ relationship with Ventura.

“Sean Combs is a complicated man, but this is not a complicated case,” Geragos argued. “She admitted there was domestic abuse but denied any criminal activity beyond that … Domestic violence is not sex trafficking.”

The defense claims that the women involved were willing participants in Combs’ alternative lifestyle, describing the relationships as consensual and mutually affectionate. “This case is about Sean Combs’s private, personal sex life,” Geragos said.