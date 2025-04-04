Federal Prosecutors Add Two Additional Charges Against Sean “Diddy” Combs Ahead Of NYC Trial In May

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 4th, 2025 - 2:27 PM

Federal prosecutors added two additional charges against rap star Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently one month away from trial. The charges consist of one count of sex trafficking and an additional count of transportation to engage in prostitution, according to CNN.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks Dismissal From Transportation to Engage in Prostitution Federal Charge, Arguing the Statute’s “Racist Origins”

The charges pertain to a woman referred to as “Victim-1.” The alleged victim is planning to testify under her real name, while three of Combs’ alleged victims have chosen to remain anonymous.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault and Coercion by Contestant on “I Want To Work For Diddy”



“Publicizing the names of these three victims will cause them significant embarrassment, anxiety, and social stigma,” stated prosecutors.

The new charges pertain to an incident involving a second woman, identified. The alleged charges are between 2021 and 2024. Combs allegedly used coercion and fraud to force Victim-2 into committing sexual acts.

Combs is facing five federal charges as he awaits his May 5 trial, where he is choosing not to plead guilty. Combs’ legal team stated:

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

With the prosecution stating that Combs allegedly used his power to coerce women into sexual acts, with these taking place at the mogul’s infamous “Freak Offs.” High-end private parties that involved heavy drug use and extreme sexual activity that often lasted days on end. Much of the intense sexual activities were often recorded, as stated in the indictment.





