Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyers Claim CNN Doctored Footage of Alleged Hotel Assault with Cassie Ventura

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team alleged CNN video footage of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, to be altered. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyer Steps Back From Case.

Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs’ over a year ago, allegedly accusing the star of physical assault and rape. Combs went on to deny the claims until the case was settled behind closed doors according to NME.

CCTV footage from an LA hotel surfaced several months later, where Combs is seen physically assaulting Ventura, going as far as to throw a vase and drag her by her hair. Combs responded to the footage in a video by apologizing, calling his behavior “inexcusable” and claiming to “take full responsibility” for his actions. Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks Dismissal From Transportation to Engage in Prostitution Federal Charge, Arguing the Statute’s “Racist Origins”

A pre-trial was held for Combs on March 14, a letter from Combs’ legal team and the U.S. Attorney’s office was sent to Judge Arun Subramanian claiming the footage to be altered.

“​​This includes covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence,” it continues. “It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

A publication shared a statement with TMZ denying Combs’ claims:

“CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source,” a spokesperson for TMZ claimed.

Douglas Wigdor, Cassie Ventura’s lawyer, spoke up on the publication stating it was apparent Combs would ““make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial.”

Besides the CCTV hotel footage, much more to the Sean “Diddy” Combs case has been or is yet to be revealed. Many can only hope he is judged fairly in his upcoming trial in May. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Legal Team Claims His Innocence With the Defense That Participants Shown in Videos Allegedly Gave Their Full Consent.