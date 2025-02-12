Sean “Diddy” Combs Sues NBC & Peacock for $100 Million Over Documentary Diddy: Rise Of A Bad Boy

Home News Michelle Grisales February 12th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

In an article from Stereogum, nearly a month after Sean “Diddy Combs’ release of his documentary, Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy, has filed a lawsuit against NBC and Peacock for $100 million in damages due to defamation.

The documentary explores the numerous alleged offenses against Combs who is currently in detention awaiting trial. The legal action contends that Rise of a Bad Boy “maliciously promoted the unfounded narrative that Mr. Combs is a serial killer,” according to Rolling Stone.

The suit asserts that the film “groundlessly concludes that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an incarnation of Lucifer,’ with ‘many similarities’ to Jeffrey Epstein.” The lawsuit particularly focuses on remarks made by Al B. Sure! and attorney Ariel Mitchell, who insinuated that foul play might have been involved in the 2018 death of Combs’ former partner, Kim Porter.

Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct in over 40 lawsuits and is facing federal criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and denied all claims. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

The documentary shows interviews with people close to Combs and centralizes on the beginning of his career and early years of his life. It includes interviews with his bodyguard, intern, producer, childhood friends and makeup artist. The documentary also included an accusation against Diddy for groping and threatening to eat the flesh of a band that featured on his 2000s show, Making the Band. His legal team also refuted these allegations and stated, “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.”