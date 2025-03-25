Judge Partially Dismisses Rodney Jones Jr.’s Lawsuit Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

Home News Charlotte Huot March 25th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

A federal judge has partially dismissed Rodney Jones Jr.’s lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, allowing some of the most serious allegations to proceed while striking down others. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2023, included claims of sexual assault, improper payment and racketeering conspiracy against the hip-hop mogul and several associates.

According to court documents viewed by Pitchfork, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled on March 24 that five of the nine charges brought by Jones, also known professionally as Lil Rod, would not move forward. These dismissed claims included allegations of racketeering, emotional damages and breach of contract. However, the judge upheld Jones’ accusations of sexual assault, premises liability and violations of the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act (TVPA) against Combs and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

Jones alleged that while working on Combs‘ 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, he was drugged, coerced into hiring prostitutes and forced into nonconsensual sexual activities. Additionally, he claimed he was not properly compensated for his production work. The lawsuit further accused Combs’ son, Justin Dior Combs, former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge of participating in an alleged racketeering enterprise.

In dismissing the racketeering charges, Judge Oetken stated that Jones’ complaints did not sufficiently demonstrate business or property damages that would constitute a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The judge also noted that there was no direct link between Jones’ claim of non-payment and any alleged racketeering activity.

Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, reacted to the partial dismissal by stating, “A win is a win; looking forward to discovery.” He added, “Defendants wanted a total dismissal and they failed to get it. Sean Combs and KK [Kristina Khorram] are both facing civil TVPA claims, and we get to begin discovery. Sean Combs and KK do not want me to do discovery. I know where all of the bodies are buried and I have a HUGE shovel. Time to start digging!”

Combs had previously filed a motion to dismiss Jones’ lawsuit entirely in August 2024. The music mogul has been entangled in multiple legal battles, including recent lawsuits and counterclaims against NBCUniversal Media over a documentary and a separate case involving alleged incriminating footage from his private events.

As the case proceeds, Combs remains under legal scrutiny, with additional civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, battery, and other misconduct. A separate rape lawsuit against Combs and Jay-Z was recently withdrawn, but Combs is set to face federal sex trafficking charges in May.