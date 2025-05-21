ShipRocked Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Halestorm, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose and More

Home News Skylar Jameson May 21st, 2025 - 1:51 PM

ASK4 Entertainment has announced the 2026 16th iteration of ShipRocked, a rock music festival held on a cruise. With the theme of Greek mythology, ShipRocked 2026 sets sail on January 25th from Miami and hit Half Moon Cat, Celebration Key (Carnival’s soon to be opened private cruise port) and Nassau in The Bahamas, until wrapping up on January 31.

The festival cruise hybrid will host more than 25 bands, with Halestorm performing a special set just before the ship departs from Nassau. On top of Halestorm, cruisers will also be able to witness shows from bands such as Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, Kittie, ’68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd’s Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36 and The Stowaways.

Halestorm spoke on the upcoming event by saying, “We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is! Get freaky…pack your shit and bring your horns…and get wet and wild with us on the final night of ShipRocked!”

Chris Motionless of Motionless In White also addressed ShipRocked. “We can’t believe ShipRocked is trusting us to co-captain this rig, but god damn The Pirates of the Caribbean are gonna look like a joke when we’re done with it. Very honored to be back at sea with our ShipRocked family!”

Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment, the production company behind ShipRocked stated, “As we prepare for the epic 16th sailing of ShipRocked, celebrating the ancient Greek gods of the sky, sea, travel, food, wine, music, and more, we are beyond excited to Rock Hard and Vacation Harder with an incredible lineup of music artists–who are all gods in our eyes!”

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2026 are nearly sold out. If you’re interested in attending this rockin’ cruise, don’t wait, visit their website for more information on purchasing a room.

Also, check out their save-the-date video, with a peak at the ship, ports and more.