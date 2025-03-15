Sound & Fury Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, Cloakroom, Mindforce & More

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 15th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Sound & Fury, the beloved music festival known for its vibrant lineup of hardcore punk and metal acts, has unveiled its 2025 lineup featuring an electrifying mix of established headliners and promising new acts. Scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, this year’s festival promises a memorable experience for attendees.

Headliners Highlight

Leading the charge are Knocked Loose, a band that has been making significant waves in the hardcore scene with their intense and raw performances. Their live shows are renowned for their energy and mosh pit-inducing soundscapes, making them a perfect fit to headline the festival. Fans of Knocked Loose can expect a set filled with powerful anthems and possibly new material that showcases their evolving style.

Cloakroom, known for their unique blend of shoegaze and doom metal, adds a distinct flavor to the lineup. Their atmospheric sound provides a dynamic contrast to the aggressive acts, offering a sonic space for introspection amidst the chaos.

“Mindforce“, another exciting headliner, brings their swift and furious brand of hardcore to the festival, promising high-energy performances. Known for their commanding stage presence and blistering tempos, Mindforce is set to deliver an unmissable show that cements their spot at the forefront of the hardcore renaissance.

Mid-Tier and Rising Acts

The festival also boasts performances from mid-tier bands like “Basement”, whose melodic approach to punk rock has earned them a dedicated following. “Trash Talk’s” unapologetically abrasive sound continues to push the boundaries of hardcore music, ensuring their set will be a raw spectacle.

Additionally, “God’s Hate” delivers a fierce and unapologetic brand of hardcore, while “Cloakroom” is set to mesmerize attendees with their unique blend of shoe gaze and doom metal.

Emerging Talent

Not to be missed are the rising stars and emerging talents such as “Incendiary”, “City Hunter”, and “Ingrown”, who collectively promise to bring fresh energy and innovation to the festival’s lineup. These bands, though lesser-known, contribute to the festival’s tradition of showcasing the next wave of hardcore and punk excellence.

To find more details on the festival and explore our archive of articles on the Sound & Fury festival and its artists, visit: https://www.brooklynvegan.com/sound-and-fury-2025-lineup-knocked-loose-basement-trash-talk-gods-hate-cloakroom-more/

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi