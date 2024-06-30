ShipRocked Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Atreyu, The Struts and Parkway Drive

Home News Alana Overton June 30th, 2024 - 7:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

ShipRocked has unveiled an astronomical lineup for its 2025 event, headlined by rock heavyweights Atreyu, The Struts and Parkway Drive. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with high-energy performances and memorable moments. In addition to the spectacular lineup, ShipRocked 2025 promises an engaging experience with a cruise, rock music, and a festival over the high seas of the ocean. This annual festival at sea continues to be a must-attend event for rock enthusiasts, offering a blend of music and entertainment. Departing from Miami, Florida, ShipRocked 2025 sets sail on January 19, 2025, and concludes on January 25, 2025.

Headlining this festival are some of the most influential names in modern rock music. Leading the way for this event is Parkway Drive, known for its powerful live music and performances. Hollywood Undead, blending rock, rap, and metal, will keep the crowd hyped with their high-energy music. Nothing More adds to the emotional intensity, while The Struts introduce a touch of glam and classic rock. The Stowaways, a group of rotating musicians that deliver unpredictable sets for the stage.

Adding more depth to the festival, artists like Austin Meade, Buckcherry and Calva Louise will contribute to the diverse array of sounds and blends of styles. Des Rocs, Devour The Day and Diamante enrich the lineup further, each adding to the flair of their fellow performers. Acts like Flat Black, The Ghost Inside, GHØSTKID, Goodbye June and Jigsaw Youth will ensure a wide-ranging musical scale for every attendee.

In addition, a variety of emerging and eclectic artists round out the rest of the lineup adding variety and showcasing unique performances for this upcoming festival. This dynamic range of musicians ensures that ShipRocked 2025 will be an extraordinary event for rock fans of all tastes, filled with memorable moments to come. With a robust and varied lineup, Shiprocked 2025 promises to be an unparalleled event that no rock fan would want to miss.

While ShipRocked 2025 is soldout, fans can still enjoy the immersive experience by joining the waitlist.