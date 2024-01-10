Holy Wars Share Moving New Video For “Tension//Release”

Home News Roy Lott January 10th, 2024 - 10:12 PM

Sonic shapeshifters, Holy Wars, have released a poignant new music video directed by Arden Fisher for “Tension//Release.” The brand new visual accompanies the powerfully visceral final track from their late 2023 EP, ‘Cult Classic’ and provides a visual embodiment of the suffocating emotional push and pull of coping with grief.

Speaking on the song’s creation, Kat shares “This song is a special one to me. I wanted to close the EP with a slower feel to add some weight and depth to this wild ride of Cult Classic. “Tension//Release” brings it back to the beginning of our band when I wrote about grief and life after the death of my parents. It is a representation of where I am now and how grief never goes away but transforms. Mine has been the source of my momentum, keeping me running on a hamster wheel to distract from looking at this void. It puts a spotlight on the push and pull of depression and anxiety.”

She continues to say “Sonically this song came together pretty fast, the vocal recordings were from the first day we wrote it. There was a rawness to it that we felt we could never match if we were to re-record it, so we kept it honest and raw.”

Cult Classic was released last year and includes the previously released “Body//Temple.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz