Halestorm Shares Cinematic New Single “Darkness Always Wins”

April 22nd, 2025 - 7:04 PM

Today, grammy-winning Halestorm has unveiled “Darkness Always Wins,” which is a slowly-building and  cinematic hard rock anthem that marks the band’s first release of 2025. The song, produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, is the first to be revealed from a new album through Atlantic Records, details of which will be announced soon.

“Darkness Always Wins’ is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair,” said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first. But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with.”

What started as a childhood dream of Lzzy and Arejay Hale, Halestorm has scored seven number one hits at rock radio and their music has surpassed one billion streams across platforms worldwide. They have received two Grammy nominations and won in 2012 for “Love Bites (So Do I)” as Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. The band has built a reputation for their dominating live performances and has shared the stage with rock icons Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper and Joan Jett.
