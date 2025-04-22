Halestorm Shares Cinematic New Single “Darkness Always Wins”

Today, grammy-winning Halestorm has unveiled “Darkness Always Wins,” which is a slowly-building and cinematic hard rock anthem that marks the band’s first release of 2025. The song, produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, is the first to be revealed from a new album through Atlantic Records, details of which will be announced soon.

“Darkness Always Wins’ is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair,” said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first. But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with.”