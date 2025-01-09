Ride’s Andy Bell Announces New Album Pinball Wanderer For February 2025 Release, Shares Video For New Cover Of The Passions’ “I’m In Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Ride guitarist and songwriter Andy Bell has released his third solo album, Pinball Wanderer through Sonic Cathedral on February 28. The album is a collection of eight songs that marks the start of a new sonic chapter for Bell. While his two previous solo releases 2020’s The View From Halfway Down and Flicker from 2022 was based on material the artist had been accruing since the 1990s, this album is entirely new and also rather unexpected.

Pinball Wanderer is a mix of psychedelic melodies mixed with The Stone Roses grooves, Arthur Russell-style experimental textures and perfect for both deep-listening headphones moments as well as cutting across the coolest and most understated dance floors. This almost alchemical reaction resulted in Bell delivering the completed album the following morning. It is perhaps his finest work to date and a quintessential nighttime record.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, the album went from half-finished to being fully recorded and mixed in one intense all-night session in the middle of July, which started with Bell mixing a cover of The Passions’ hallowed post-punk classic “I’m In Love With A German Film Star.” On Pinball Wanderer, it is retitled “i’m in love…’” and boasts vocals from Dot Allison and guitars from Michael Rother.

Pinball Wanderer Track list

panic attack i’m in love… madder lake deep apple green ufo pinball wanderer music concrete the notes you never hear space station mantra

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva